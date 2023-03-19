Sign up
281 / 365
My Envelope Doodles
I played a little with ink and watercolour. Maybe I should have removed the clear covering over the address window.
Sally
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
0
Tags
doodle
,
watercolour
,
salza_art
,
back-of-an-envelope
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
March 19th, 2023
JackieR
ace
It's perfect Sally
@salza
March 19th, 2023
