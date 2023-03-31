Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
285 / 365
The green shabby building
I sketched this on impulse. I had no patience to ask for permission from Renee
https://365project.org/rensala/365/2023-03-30
They say it's easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission. :D
@monikozi
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
492
photos
42
followers
10
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Latest from all albums
279
280
281
200
282
283
284
285
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
March 31st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Renee
@rensala
, I hope you don't mind my sketchy attempt at your photo, before asking permission to do so. But I just loved the photo and it suited the technique I am currently practicing so well.
As I said in the description, I am asking for your pardon for using the photo without prior permission. But it was such a joy to do this.
March 31st, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
This is lovely Monika. Love the colour
@monikozi
March 31st, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
Looks wonderful Moni!
March 31st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@salza
Thanks! The colours are a bit brighter in the scan than in reality.
March 31st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
Thanks!
March 31st, 2023
Kathy
ace
Gosh, this is great!
March 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
As I said in the description, I am asking for your pardon for using the photo without prior permission. But it was such a joy to do this.