The green shabby building by artsygang
285 / 365

The green shabby building

I sketched this on impulse. I had no patience to ask for permission from Renee https://365project.org/rensala/365/2023-03-30
They say it's easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission. :D
@monikozi
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
moni kozi ace
Renee @rensala, I hope you don't mind my sketchy attempt at your photo, before asking permission to do so. But I just loved the photo and it suited the technique I am currently practicing so well.
As I said in the description, I am asking for your pardon for using the photo without prior permission. But it was such a joy to do this.
March 31st, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
This is lovely Monika. Love the colour @monikozi
March 31st, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Looks wonderful Moni!
March 31st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@salza Thanks! The colours are a bit brighter in the scan than in reality.
March 31st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@jacqbb Thanks!
March 31st, 2023  
Kathy ace
Gosh, this is great!
March 31st, 2023  
