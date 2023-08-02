august watercolour

i did the august prompts at lunchtime. 13 prompts in one photo:

seaside

hot air balloon

water ski

poppy

furniture (the beach chair and yes, that's a table in the foreground :-))

iris

rainbow

sandcastle

canary

umbrella

magazine

fish

airplane



it would've been 14. the flowers in the vase was supposed to have been dahlias but my hand was shaky by the time i got to it so that was foiled. i'd have preferred not to use the liner pens at all but hard with the birdcage.



i promise not to do it again!



i actually have to make two paintings for my grandniece and grandnephew in chicago. i would've done it last weekend if i didn't get sidelined by vertigo so i have to wait for inspiration to strike again, hopefully and preferably on one of the days that i am not working.