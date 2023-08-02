Previous
august watercolour by artsygang
318 / 365

august watercolour

i did the august prompts at lunchtime. 13 prompts in one photo:
seaside
hot air balloon
water ski
poppy
furniture (the beach chair and yes, that's a table in the foreground :-))
iris
rainbow
sandcastle
canary
umbrella
magazine
fish
airplane

it would've been 14. the flowers in the vase was supposed to have been dahlias but my hand was shaky by the time i got to it so that was foiled. i'd have preferred not to use the liner pens at all but hard with the birdcage.

i promise not to do it again!

i actually have to make two paintings for my grandniece and grandnephew in chicago. i would've done it last weekend if i didn't get sidelined by vertigo so i have to wait for inspiration to strike again, hopefully and preferably on one of the days that i am not working.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Clever!!
August 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
@summerfield now you are just showing off! FAV for the complexity!
August 2nd, 2023  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - not meant to show off, but you should do something to bring me a notch down. 😉
August 2nd, 2023  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - and you forgot to click that fav button. 😂
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise