Home
Day 3 on the 2023 list is Home. I really have no idea how to execute what I am seeing in my mind on to paper with paint! Give me a camera? I can do it easy. But you get the gist.....
Casablanca x
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd September 2023 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
casa-art
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
September 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
@casablanca
don't be so hard on yourself . Ths is a great interpretation for the word and a wonbderful paintin to include the welcoming atmosphere and fabulous light and shadows
September 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
The light coming from the door is very welcoming
September 3rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
It's a wonderfully welcoming image...I think you've used colour and line well
September 3rd, 2023
summerfield
ace
a welcoming door and light. that's home and if there's ice cream even better! aces!
September 3rd, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
@casablanca
Notting wrong with your interpretation, love the the welcoming light!
September 3rd, 2023
