321 / 365

Home

Day 3 on the 2023 list is Home. I really have no idea how to execute what I am seeing in my mind on to paper with paint! Give me a camera? I can do it easy. But you get the gist.....

Casablanca x
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

katy ace
@casablanca don't be so hard on yourself . Ths is a great interpretation for the word and a wonbderful paintin to include the welcoming atmosphere and fabulous light and shadows
September 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
The light coming from the door is very welcoming
September 3rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
It's a wonderfully welcoming image...I think you've used colour and line well
September 3rd, 2023  
summerfield ace
a welcoming door and light. that's home and if there's ice cream even better! aces!
September 3rd, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
@casablanca Notting wrong with your interpretation, love the the welcoming light!
September 3rd, 2023  
