Day 18: Vacation by artsygang
Day 18: Vacation

Or holiday as we English would call it!

This is the moment I photographed back on 30th January when my husband and son skied together back at our beloved Hollersbach to Kitzbühel mountain range in Austria for the first time in 4 years since my husband had a serious accident there skiing.

So I had a bash at painting it for today's topic.

18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

