Black Capped Chickadee

The Chickadee is our Massachusetts State Bird and a fixture in our back garden all through the year. Friendly, busy and one of my favorites, they are just charming. This little one was busy today in the bright sun, singing and enjoying sunflower seeds.



We had a nice mid-day walk and then went to check out the progress at my niece's new house, siding and backfilling going on today. Construction companies are still working outside of Boston so far and lots of progress is happening on the house each day.



Old friends made it back home from California on a redeye flight with only 11 passengers this morning. We are greatly relieved that they are home and tucked in locally for the next two weeks. Scary times.

