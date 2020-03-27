Previous
Next
Black Capped Chickadee by berelaxed
Photo 1854

Black Capped Chickadee

The Chickadee is our Massachusetts State Bird and a fixture in our back garden all through the year. Friendly, busy and one of my favorites, they are just charming. This little one was busy today in the bright sun, singing and enjoying sunflower seeds.

We had a nice mid-day walk and then went to check out the progress at my niece's new house, siding and backfilling going on today. Construction companies are still working outside of Boston so far and lots of progress is happening on the house each day.

Old friends made it back home from California on a redeye flight with only 11 passengers this morning. We are greatly relieved that they are home and tucked in locally for the next two weeks. Scary times.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
March 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise