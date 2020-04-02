A birthday in the time of pandemic

Today was my 71st birthday and a different one than usual, but absolutely so much fun! T slipped out to a local coffee shop while I was in the shower and picked up two breakfast sandwiches. Note the clever candle holder. Later in the day we drove towards the Cape to our favorite lobster place, ordered take out and had a rainy picnic in the car. It was delicious, we brought trays and I brought an apron because now I'm 71!



When we got home, we had FaceTime birthday greetings from Nora, Hunter and family through the woods. It's hard not having them over, but it was a very fun day. We certainly made the best of it with T's creativity.

