The ‘Way Back Machine’ and Today.

The magnolia tree is no longer ours, but it still blooms next door beside the house I grew up in. Now, T and I and Merry live in the house seen in the background, my maternal grandparents’ home. Many of this year’s blooms were touched by the late spring snow we had, but a few of the blooms are untouched and very beautiful.