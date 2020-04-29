A day to Celebrate

Today is my 10th year Anniversary on my other photo journal, Blipfoto. 3650 entries with out any gaps or fill ins that we call backblips.



This collage shows some of my other Blip Birthdays. Merry has taken the weight now, you can see her in her muscle shirt determined to lift the past 10 years,



The Weight of Ten



merry mischief

blip shape shifter,

spirit lifter now bears

the newbie weight of fame,

the celebrity, the stardom

of raspberry’s modeling past.

she'll rest between sets

as cats must do, but then

‘spot’ the big leica right to my eye,

as we pump up more reps

rounding off, carrying on,

our routines

after this totally satisfying

set of ten