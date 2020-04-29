Previous
A day to Celebrate by berelaxed
Photo 1887

A day to Celebrate

Today is my 10th year Anniversary on my other photo journal, Blipfoto. 3650 entries with out any gaps or fill ins that we call backblips.

This collage shows some of my other Blip Birthdays. Merry has taken the weight now, you can see her in her muscle shirt determined to lift the past 10 years,

The Weight of Ten

merry mischief
blip shape shifter,
spirit lifter now bears
the newbie weight of fame,
the celebrity, the stardom
of raspberry’s modeling past.
she'll rest between sets
as cats must do, but then
‘spot’ the big leica right to my eye,
as we pump up more reps
rounding off, carrying on,
our routines
after this totally satisfying
set of ten
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

