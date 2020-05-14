Spring

The Red Bud in our garden is preparing to bloom and the Papa Oriole is enjoying it as a lovely perch. I watched the aviary outside for a bit this morning the weather was warm and lovely. The air was filled with the songs of the Orioles, and Papa House Wren as he flitted between houses. He has to prepare several nests and then the Mrs. makes the final call on which suits her fancy. Two young deer were walking down the path to feast on our hostas as well, but they saw me and did a quick turn around and raced away.

