Happy Birthday dear Merry!

We have had Merry Mischief living with us for 8 months now. We adore her and her antics. Merry is brilliant, loving and independent. She loves us both and has enriched our lives with her love and antics. She had big paws to fill and has done well.



I didn't press her to wear her crown, have a look at the crystal bell it's resting on. That's a rather special bell. When Gregory(our nephew) was studying in London he rented a room. His landlord, who became a friend, had worked in the banking industry in the UK. She scored an invite to Charles and Diana's wedding and the crystal bell was an official favor. She gave it to Greg for me, she's not actually a fan of the Royals, but following in my grandmother and mother's footsteps, I am. Probably risky to have it on the counter with a cat who could scat, but it survived the photo shoot.



Merry had some yogurt and her favorite food, it was a quick shoot, she was exhausted and needed a nap as cats do, birthday or not!



The candle was not actually lit.

