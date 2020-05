Jellyman or Jellylady

The grape jelly disappears fast here, Gray Catbirds(both sexes look alike), Red-bellied Woodpeckers and Baltimore Orioles are in line for the chance for jelly at my make do feeder made from an old hummingbird feeder base. Thanks to my dad too for the two spools of wire in his old barn workshop, I rigged up a feeder that works quite well.



I never knew birds had whiskers until I got my 300mm lens many years ago.