A Rainbow Garden

Yesterday, we went in search of perennials to fill lots of empty spots in our garden at Kennedy's Garden Center in Scituate. It was very busy, but folks were all masked and distancing, so we stayed and filled our cart with a rainbow of colors. T took a vacation day and we planted everything today and are happy, but sore around the edges to say the least. We got lots of plants for the bees and hummingbirds. The bumblebees were immediately happy and busy, the hummers were checking things out and very happy with our old blooming sage plant.



The chipmunks were furious that they were not the stars of the day and that peanuts were not being offered as copiously as usual during our planting. We watched our orioles and catbirds vying for the most time at the grape jelly feeder, totally ignoring us, just a few steps away. After everything was planted and we were enjoying beverages in our chairs, we served many peanuts to the delight of Fan.