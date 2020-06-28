Previous
Next
Dogcorner Cottage garden hoping for rain. by berelaxed
Photo 1947

Dogcorner Cottage garden hoping for rain.

Lots of sound, no light show yet and hopefully more rain on the way. I was standing on a chair on the patio to get this shot.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
533% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise