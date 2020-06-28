Sign up
Photo 1947
Dogcorner Cottage garden hoping for rain.
Lots of sound, no light show yet and hopefully more rain on the way. I was standing on a chair on the patio to get this shot.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1947
photos
93
followers
38
following
533% complete
View this month »
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
28th June 2020 4:38pm
Tags
perennialgarden
