Seaside Sunday by berelaxed
Photo 2045

Seaside Sunday

We had a lovely sunny seaside drive this afternoon to White Horse Beach on Cape Cod Bay. It's a village and beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts where T's family rented a cottage for summer vacations. The weather was glorious, warm sun and a lovely breeze. The sand was very white and the Atlantic a deep blue, very relaxing.

On the way down to the shore, we stopped at a farm stand in Plympton and bought fresh Cider Doughnuts and some just picked Macintosh Apples. The finish the day we had a taste of the sea in Wareham on our way home. Fried lobster, my very favorite and a nice cold beer.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Betsey

