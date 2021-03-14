Sign up
Photo 2206
Blue skies to snow squalls
March weather in New England on a walk around old cranberry bogs. Sunny and windy became cold, blustery snow!
Note the beaver chiseled sticks the bottoms up swan!
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
march
