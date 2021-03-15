Previous
Pull up a chair by berelaxed
Photo 2207

Pull up a chair

The majestic Mr. Cardinal was spotted through the window, finishing up his unshelled peanut. He's occupying a seat that I hope soon will be filled by masked and hope fully vaccinated family and friends in warmer temps. Today is absolutely frigid, 21 degrees F/-6 C, in the weak afternoon sun. It feels much colder with the strong winds, brrr! My hands were very cold refilling the bird feeders this morning, but the birds are very happy and dining on all the options.

Extra, a male bluebird having a sip from our heated birdbath with a goldfinch waiting in the wings.

We had our last estimate for the boiler remediation issues today. A special duct and fan to add combustion air to our steam boiler. The insulation works almost too well, starving it for oxygen. UGH.

For the Record,
This day came in frigid and has remained so. I'm two weeks protected now from my Pfizer vaccine. My immune system is being tuned up, second shot coming up next week.

All hands wary and a bit chilly.
