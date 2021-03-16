"You will get up!"

A Cat Alarm Clock often doesn't come with a snooze feature, but I was able to finagle one for a half hour longer. Merry had already gotten T up much earlier(thanks to the time change too). Apparently, T had to work, imagine that, and could not provide something that Merry needed. So, she was back up to the bedroom to get my assistance. I managed to squeak another half hour of shuteye before being awoken once more to this stare. That half hour was not really restful as she employed another feline skill, the bladder press. How do they know exactly where to position themselves for their comfort and yet maximum human distress?The alarm pose also utilizes the lung compression technique, another well honed feline skill. Such is life with the brilliance of our little cinnamon roll, Merry Mischief.



For the Record,

This day came in a bit warmer, but that's no heatwave believe me.



All hands wary.