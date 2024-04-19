Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3338
Sippy Chippy
My hummingbird feeders are out and waiting, according to the migration maps, they are close. No sign of the flying jewels, but a chippy was sipping to her heart's content.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer, but rain is predicted for tomorrow.
All hands happy that Friday has rolled around again!
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3338
photos
82
followers
42
following
914% complete
View this month »
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easternchipmunk
Joan Robillard
ace
Feels too cold for Hummers.
April 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close