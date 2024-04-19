Previous
Sippy Chippy by berelaxed
Sippy Chippy

My hummingbird feeders are out and waiting, according to the migration maps, they are close. No sign of the flying jewels, but a chippy was sipping to her heart's content.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer, but rain is predicted for tomorrow.

All hands happy that Friday has rolled around again!
Betsey

Joan Robillard ace
Feels too cold for Hummers.
April 19th, 2024  
