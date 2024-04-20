Sign up
Photo 3339
Yawning Fianna
This was a perfect way to spend a rainy cool day, napping and waking up with a big yawn.
For the Record,
This day came in with on and off heavy rain. We just stayed in and relaxed, yard work tomorrow!
All hands cozy
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fiannaclare
,
catgirl
