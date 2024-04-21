Spring shades of green and pink

We were outside this afternoon picking up sticks and branches, and putting chicken wire around plants the deer are devouring. It's the beginning of the beginning the spring garden work. Next weekend we hope to ignite our winter burn pile and burn up the fallen sticks. We had almost no snow, but lots of wind, there is much to do to tidy up our garden and woodlot.



The magnolia has reached the peak bloom and now the petals have begun to fall. The beautiful flowering trees around town are beginning to bud and bloom, Next month is a showcase of gorgeous blooming trees in New England.



For the Record,

This day came in and stayed cloudy. Frost warning tonight, but I doubt it will be cold enough to hurt anything.



All hands tired