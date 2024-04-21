Previous
Spring shades of green and pink by berelaxed
Photo 3340

Spring shades of green and pink

We were outside this afternoon picking up sticks and branches, and putting chicken wire around plants the deer are devouring. It's the beginning of the beginning the spring garden work. Next weekend we hope to ignite our winter burn pile and burn up the fallen sticks. We had almost no snow, but lots of wind, there is much to do to tidy up our garden and woodlot.

The magnolia has reached the peak bloom and now the petals have begun to fall. The beautiful flowering trees around town are beginning to bud and bloom, Next month is a showcase of gorgeous blooming trees in New England.

For the Record,
This day came in and stayed cloudy. Frost warning tonight, but I doubt it will be cold enough to hurt anything.

All hands tired
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So pretty
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise