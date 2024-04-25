Previous
Hanover MA Garden Club Field Trip by berelaxed
Photo 3344

Hanover MA Garden Club Field Trip

We had a field trip to the local, Cross Street Flower Farm this morning. The weather was a bit chilly, but the colors were dazzling, tulips and daffodils by the gazillions blooming in the bright sunlight. It was a lovely outing.

Their statement of purpose...
We are a small team led by women who love getting our hands dirty. From refining our growing techniques to working the land in concert with nature, we are dedicated to growing the most outrageously
beautiful blooms you’ve likely ever seen.


For the Record,
This day came in chilly after an overnight frost warning .


All hands happy
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise