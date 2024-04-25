Hanover MA Garden Club Field Trip

We had a field trip to the local, Cross Street Flower Farm this morning. The weather was a bit chilly, but the colors were dazzling, tulips and daffodils by the gazillions blooming in the bright sunlight. It was a lovely outing.



Their statement of purpose...

We are a small team led by women who love getting our hands dirty. From refining our growing techniques to working the land in concert with nature, we are dedicated to growing the most outrageously

beautiful blooms you’ve likely ever seen.





For the Record,

This day came in chilly after an overnight frost warning .





All hands happy