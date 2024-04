Afternoon Bite

Raven was quite happy with the new catnip toys I brought home this afternoon. She rolled around, kicked and bit the fish until she just had to have another quick nap. Fianna has not seen them yet, I'm sure her reaction will be the same.





For the Record

This day came in gloomy with showers, but late afternoon sun has broken through. Each day it gets greener drowning out the browns of this winter.



All hands enjoying see this spring unfold.