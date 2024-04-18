Sign up
Previous
Photo 3337
Dinner with Friends
These are two of the folks we went to Ireland with is 2019. The woman on the right was a fabulous trip organizer, I met her some years ago on Blipfoto. It's a wonderful place, just like 365 to meet like minded people.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and rainy.
All hands cozy
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
