Those lashes!

I dropped off a few valentine stickers and some new clothes for the Hunter and Nora today. The little chap has such amazingly dreamy eyelashes.



We went to the local Wild Birds Unlimited store to stock up on bird food, they have been busy at the feeders this week.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and icy with a very cold wind. I slipped on the front stairs the second time I went out his morning. I feel okay, maybe a bit stiff, we'll see tomorrow I fell on my derrière, so there was padding!



All hands wary