A peanut in the paws by berelaxed
Photo 2537

A peanut in the paws

I also have to add that Merry was by my side as I photographed this chap through the glass storm door. It's the Squirrel channel right on her doorstep this morning.

For the Record,This day came in dark and gloomy with slush covering dangerous ice.

All hands wary
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Krista Marson ace
too darn CUTE!
February 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
February 8th, 2022  
