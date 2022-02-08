Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2537
A peanut in the paws
I also have to add that Merry was by my side as I photographed this chap through the glass storm door. It's the Squirrel channel right on her doorstep this morning.
For the Record,This day came in dark and gloomy with slush covering dangerous ice.
All hands wary
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
Krista Marson
ace
too darn CUTE!
February 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
February 8th, 2022
