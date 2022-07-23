Bad Little Falls, Machias, Maine

Machias is a Wabanaki word that means “bad little falls,” an appropriate name for this place, where the Machias River cuts through the center of town, falling in a churning froth of turbulent current. Despite the cautionary title, the power of the falls attracted the attention of early European settlers, who established sawmills at the falls and along the river. In relation to logging and lumbering, shipbuilding and fishing were minor industries in Machias. Below the falls, the estuary is visited by eagles, osprey, sea and shore birds, seals, and migratory fish, including endangered Atlantic salmon."





I thought a cooling water shot might be appropriate as heat scotches us here and in many places in the world. We stayed around the homestead today, trying to stay cool with breezes from the Machias Bay. A quick ride to downtown Machias and a stop for gas, at the station right next to the falls. I had to manage the shot through a chainlink fence above the falls.





For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid.





All hands and paws happy