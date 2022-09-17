Not watching his waistline!

This is something we have never seen before. T came across this Garter Snake when she was weeding the mound behind our patio. She called me over and I was able to photograph this fellow digesting something that must have been quite large!



"Garter snakes, like many other snake species, have a fairly varied diet in the wild to ensure that they are getting complete nutrition. They may feed on various types of fish if they are available but prefer amphibians or small mammals. Slugs and leeches are also a favorite of Garters, and some have also been known to eat small snakes and lizards occasionally.

The main diet of wild Garters are small frogs and toads, and they’ll eat any that can fit into their mouth. Garters, especially juveniles, are also fond of earthworms, especially nightcrawlers. Many Garters will often feed on mice and other small mammals too, but since these snakes spend most of their time close to water, fish and small amphibians are their main diet." petkeen.com



For the Record, This day came in sunny and cool. We with the assistance of our lawn-mowing pal, L, did lots of bush trimming today. I'm tired, but my bionic hip performed perfectly. I wish o had more bionic parts, truth be told!

All hands begging for PEACE