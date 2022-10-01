Sign up
Photo 2772
Sunrise,Machiasport, Maine
Sunrise, Machiasport, Maine
Good morning, Machiasport, a spectacular welcoming wake up on our first morning here.
For the Record,
This day came in pink with cool weather and finished with a spectacular sunset as we drove home from Cutler.
All hands begging for Peace
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
machiasportmaineday2
