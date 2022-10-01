Previous
Sunrise,Machiasport, Maine by berelaxed
Sunrise,Machiasport, Maine


Sunrise, Machiasport, Maine

Good morning, Machiasport, a spectacular welcoming wake up on our first morning here.

This day came in pink with cool weather and finished with a spectacular sunset as we drove home from Cutler.

All hands begging for Peace
1st October 2022

