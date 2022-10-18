Previous
Next
Leaving until 2023 by berelaxed
Photo 2789

Leaving until 2023

You know what this means, vacation is sadly over. Goodbye Machiasport, Maine.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise