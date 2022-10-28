Smooth Stones

Four smooth stones tossed tightly by the Bay of Fundy tides into a ledge crevice. I photographed them in July on the beach below the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse. Now they slowly appear in paint, wedged in great tightness. I have a long way to go, but it's a very meditative painting and I love rocks of all kinds. When we were at the beach a few weeks ago, they were gone, freed by the waves that cast them there.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny. Merry had another stressful morning on the piazza with the naughty neighborhood cat. He peered through the screens at her and made her scream and shake, 4 times bigger than her little 6 pound self. Again we sent him along, ugh.



All hands begging for Peace.