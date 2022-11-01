Previous
Colors of the evening
Colors of the evening

The sky was beautiful and the light illuminated the gorgeous colors of autumn. Happy November.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer with clouds and a slight drizzle.

All hands begging for PEACE
1st November 2022

Betsey

