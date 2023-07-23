Homeward Bound

We turned right out of our lane at the base of Trafton's Hill and headed home through Machiasport. The white buildings you see up ahead are the home of the Machiasport Historical Society. The downeast full tide and the blue skies made it especially hard to leave this afternoon. We left later than usual, sedating Fianna was difficult. She smelled the drug granules in her food immediately. We had to catch her and wrap her in a towel so I could give her the pills by mouth. They were quite limp and knocked out when we left and silent the whole way home. It took us 6 hours, the traffic was heavy and slow from Hampton New Hampshire to Boston. It was not a banner weather vacation, but we loved every minute.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, an excellent travel day.



All hands happy to be back at Dogcorner Cottage.