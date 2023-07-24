Now and Then

Today was quite the royal/banner day for reunions. This morning two of my former teacher friends from 52 years ago stopped by for a quick visit. They are visiting relatives in the northeast, they have retired to North Carolina. We were brand new educators back in 1971in a very small rural town , Van Buren, (among hundreds of potato fields) in far northern Maine on the Canadian Border. It was a short but wonderful reunion, I haven't seen them in 10 years.



While they were here, another old friend arrived, we were going together to a reunion of teachers from the school where I taught kindergarten for 26 years after 2 in northern Maine. That reunion was at a local restaurant and so much fun. I had not seen most of the retired teachers since 1999 when I retired. We laughed, chatted and honored friends who have left us and friends who were unable to join us today.



It was a big day after the quiet days in Maine. It was just as wonderful.



For the Record,

This day came is sunny, hot and too humid.



All hands tired.