Photo 3180
Viburnum
“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.”
- Emily Bronte.
For the Record,
This day came in very cold, with a good skiff of ice on the stone birdbaths, the heated one is plugged in and keeping the water warm for bird sipping and bathing.
All hands begging for peace
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Betsey
Tags
viburnumbushleaves
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
November 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful colours. Well spotted.
November 13th, 2023
