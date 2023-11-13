Previous
Viburnum by berelaxed
Photo 3180

Viburnum

“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.”

- Emily Bronte.

For the Record,
This day came in very cold, with a good skiff of ice on the stone birdbaths, the heated one is plugged in and keeping the water warm for bird sipping and bathing.

All hands begging for peace
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely colours
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful colours. Well spotted.
November 13th, 2023  
