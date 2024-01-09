Fianna's kisses

Fianna was a feral kitten in a barn colony of eighteen, fed by a kind elderly woman. The dedicated trappers from The Standish Humane Society in Duxbury, Masachusetts, successfully rescued all of the cats and placed those that they knew could be socialized and adopted. Fianna was called Frankie then, named by her rescuer who became her foster mother as well. Many hours of coaxing and the love showered upon her made her transition to Dogcorner, last winter pretty seamless. We know Fianna's comfort level and follow the best we can. She still doesn't like being closely approached if we are walking or standing, but her rules fall away when we sit next to her on the sofa. She then becomes the most affectionate cat we have ever known. These moments are usually in the evening, but this morning she jumped up beside me on the sofa and showered me with love. I had my iPhone in hand and managed to get this shot as she rubbed my face, kissed me, and nibbled my hair. She's come a long way and we are apparently following her rules quite well. We've had BB here for two weeks and Fianna has not minded at all.



Raven on the other hand, is everywhere, performing and racing around the house at breakneck speeds. These actions just confirm my suspicions that she must have fallen off a mythical circus wagon as it rumbled through Pennsylvania. I'm so thankful that Standish workers drove to PA. to bring her here. The minute I saw her as they let her out of the Standish cage with her equally active siblings, I knew she was the one for us. She's a bit overbearing for Fianna, but Fianna can put her in her place with ease.



Many thanks for all the lovely comments yesterday.



For the Record,

This day came in cold, but warmed up and a terrible wind and rain storm is on the way. Fingers crossed that BB's plane can take off tomorrow night.



All hands happy.