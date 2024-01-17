Previous
Cold Morning Door Step Dining by berelaxed
Cold Morning Door Step Dining

It was busy, busy for the cold birds and beasties on this frigid morning at the back door step. The peanuts and seeds were quickly gobbled up. Raven and Fianna had front row seats with tails lashing and teeth chattering. Missing from the photos and on the guest list were Wild Turkeys, Starlings, Juncos and a Carolina Wren. The rabbit was a surprise, but I know they love peanuts as well!

For the Record
This day came in with frigid and icy conditions. Very tricky walking conditions, I'm being VERY careful.

All hands wishing we just had snow, minus the freezing rain that left us with so much ice.
Betsey

@berelaxed
