Caturday with Raven

Some Black Cat Facts



If you see a black cat, you only see the color of their fur, not their breed. “Black cat” is not a breed of cat. Instead, there are actually 22 recognized cat breeds that can have pitch-black coats.

They are black because of evolution. Their darker coat makes it easier for them to hide and to blend in with their surroundings thus helping them evade capture and predators more efficiently. Another facet of their evolution is that they are more resistant to diseases than other cats. In fact, the majority of cats are black or have black genes and thus reap those benefits.





According to the US National Cancer Institute, the genes that cause a black cat to have its color can help them be more resistant to certain diseases. The reasoning behind this is because the mutations that cause a cat to have a black coat are in the same gene family as the ones associated with human diseases like AIDS. So, even though the benefit of evolving to have a black coat for cats helps them camouflage while hunting, it can also help them be more resistant to disease.







I have personally been lucky enough to have had the pleasure of living with 4 black cats. Fianna and Raven are rescues and adopting them has lead to so much fun, they are such wonderful girls.





For the Record,

This day came in extremely cold once again. The treacherous ice is going nowhere soon I'm afraid.





All hands cozy inside.