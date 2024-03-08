Previous
Losing one's head... by berelaxed
Photo 3296

Losing one's head...

...in search of peanuts.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, but is quite cold tonight, more like March weather.

All hands happy it's FRIDAY.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise