Wet Wabbit by berelaxed
Photo 3295

Wet Wabbit

"Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon, you have a dozen."

~John Steinbeck


I imagine we will have a dozen by summer! This one was very damp, happily having some tasty grass for dinner.


For the Record,
This day came in dark, dreary and drizzling.


All hands cozy
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
So cute
March 7th, 2024  
