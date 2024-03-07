Sign up
Photo 3295
Wet Wabbit
"Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon, you have a dozen."
~John Steinbeck
I imagine we will have a dozen by summer! This one was very damp, happily having some tasty grass for dinner.
For the Record,
This day came in dark, dreary and drizzling.
All hands cozy
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
Tags
rabbit
Corinne C
ace
So cute
March 7th, 2024
