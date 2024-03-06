Purple Surprises

"The purple, delicate-veined crocuses, with little flames of orange blowing from their centers, seemed to hold the light as in cups."





~John Galsworthy





These purple beauties were in the leaves near where I parked my car at my acupuncturist's today. Instant visual cheer!



For the Record,

This day came in dark and cloudy, but the rain held off.



All hands cozy