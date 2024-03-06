Sign up
Photo 3294
Purple Surprises
"The purple, delicate-veined crocuses, with little flames of orange blowing from their centers, seemed to hold the light as in cups."
~John Galsworthy
These purple beauties were in the leaves near where I parked my car at my acupuncturist's today. Instant visual cheer!
For the Record,
This day came in dark and cloudy, but the rain held off.
All hands cozy
6th March 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous
March 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful! They are like little flames!
March 6th, 2024
