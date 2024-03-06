Previous
Purple Surprises by berelaxed
Purple Surprises

"The purple, delicate-veined crocuses, with little flames of orange blowing from their centers, seemed to hold the light as in cups."


~John Galsworthy


These purple beauties were in the leaves near where I parked my car at my acupuncturist's today. Instant visual cheer!

This day came in dark and cloudy, but the rain held off.

Gorgeous
March 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful! They are like little flames!
March 6th, 2024  
