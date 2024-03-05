Sign up
Photo 3293
Loft Studio
“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”
~Pablo Picasso
This is my little end of the loft where I paint and wash away the news. I did a big tidy up today and as soon as T gets home we are off to vote in our Super Tuesday Primary.
For the Record, This day came in dark and rainy.
All hands heading to VOTE
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3293
photos
80
followers
42
following
902% complete
View this month »
