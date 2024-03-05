Previous
Loft Studio by berelaxed
Photo 3293

Loft Studio

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”
~Pablo Picasso

This is my little end of the loft where I paint and wash away the news. I did a big tidy up today and as soon as T gets home we are off to vote in our Super Tuesday Primary.

For the Record, This day came in dark and rainy.

All hands heading to VOTE
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
