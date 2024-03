Tree Work

We had some small trees( nuisance Norway Maples) and storm damaged trees taken down today. The cats we disgusted with the noise and made themselves scarce. Raven needed a big cuddle after they left. Early this morning, before the tree business we had the gutters cleaned, the cats were horrified by the ladder noises and men looking in the windows.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and lovely, but it didn't last and turned to heavy clouds and drizzle. Tomorrow it will rain all day i think.



All hands cozy.