Fire in the Sky by berelaxed
Photo 3291

Fire in the Sky

A sunset is the sun's fiery kiss to the night.
~Crystal Woods


This one was quite a 'kiss', quickly spotted with time to run out to make a photo, then just as quickly gone. I'm glad I didn't miss it.


For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with rain expected, but it held off, thankfully.


All hands cozy and happy with our new rug.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
901% complete

