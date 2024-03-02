Raven on the new Ruggable rug

We have had only our hardwood floors for years, no room sized rugs. At one time we had some lovely oriental rugs, but our old mini schnauzer pretty much ruined them all. My niece has a washable rug in her kitchen that she raves about, so we looked into them, made by a company called Ruggable. We found one that we thought would look swell in our pink trimmed living room and we ordered one, 8ftx10ft. This one would need a commercial washer, but Sarah says they spot clean really well. The fairly thin top sits on a pad sort of like velcro keeping it in place with a cushy feel. They are soft and faded, perfect for this old Victorian cottage...and cat approved!



It was quite a effort putting it down in a small room, but we managed with the help of Gregory and we are very happy with the purchase.



For the Record,

This day came in with dark skies and rain. We bought lovely Oyster mushrooms and greens from the winter farmer's market before the rug laying activity this afternoon.



All hands tired, but smiling.