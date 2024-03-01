Quartermaster GCH circa 1916

This is an oil painting in progress of my maternal grandfather. I painted it about 10 years ago and never actually finished it to my satisfaction, so I popped it on the easel today and began tweeking it.



He's wearing the uniform of a United States Lighthouse Service Quartermaster, serving on the Lighthouse Tender, Zizania. The spoked wheel patch is the Quartermaster insignia. The Tenders, all named for flowers, were vessels specifically designed to maintain, support, or tend to lighthouses or light vessels. They providing supplies, fuel, mail, and transportation. Prior to that job, he was a rescue Surfman for the Lifesaving Service stationed at the Burnt Island Station on Boothbay Harbor, Maine. In1939, the Lighthouse Service merged with the United States Coast Guard. He was born in Machiasport Maine and grew up in our old homestead where we spend as much time in the summer as we can. He was the oldest of five children, mucking about in boats all his young life. He went to sea on masted schooners and vessels at 16 and had a long career at sea. He was awarded his Captain's License and hauled coal aboard the Corsica up the coast from Virginia to Boston after his Lighthouse Service stint. He then did service on two Lightships( think, floating little lighthouses, anchored in dangerous shoals or rocks off the coast, often very close to shipping lanes. By that time he and my grandmother and mother were living in this house. He spent three months at sea followed by two months of shore leave.It was a small vessel with Fifteen men keeping the light atop the mast burning and the foghorn sounding. Months of boredom and minutes of pure fear is a quote I read online. The hulls were designed to withstand terrifying seas and hurricanes. He finished his work career at the Chelsea Massachusetts Naval Yard.





In his retirement he made large wooden models of sailing vessels, grew gladiolas and blueberries, had the quintessential Downeast Maine accent and was a wonderful grandfather. He kept diaries his entire life and always began each entry with..."This day came in ..."





For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny. I painted via Zoom with my pals and began reworking my grandfather's portrait.





All hands thrilled that it is Friday.