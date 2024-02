No breakfast for you today!

This hungry fellow thought he had a perfect table for breakfast. Hmm, should he choose gray squirrel, cardinal for color or a cobalt blue, bluebird? I sharply told him to get his talons off the table and be on his way.



For the Record,

This day came in very cold after a stormy night, clouds and blue skies alternated all day.



All hands glad tomorrow is Friday, painting day for me with my pals.