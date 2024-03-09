Sign up
Previous
Photo 3297
Watching for Fianna
Raven was helping me make the bed, but then she thought she heard her sister…
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with a cold wind.
All hands cozy.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th March 2024 9:40am
raven
