Sunny Sunday morning with the dogcorner cats

The cats love the new rug. The morning sun streams in the windows and you know how cat s love sun. Fianna was resting with a smile, but Raven arrived to mix things up. They look so sweet holding paws, but that lasted a nano second before the tumbling and screaming began!



For the Record,

this day came in sunny after a heavy rainstorm last night. The birds were singing spring songs.



All hands trying to adjust to Daylight Savings time.