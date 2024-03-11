Previous
Window Walker by berelaxed
Photo 3299

Window Walker

Raven was practicing tightrope walking I think before she feel off the 'Circus Wagon' and ended up in our arms. This half moon window is about 10ft above off the floor, over three windows facing the patio. The cats have a cat tree giving them access to the windowsill. On the other side is a step for them to hop up onto the loft. She races across with abandon, no circus net below, but there is a good sized aloe plant on our old round oak kitchen table. That plant acted as a cushion during her only fall so far. It's my grandparents' old round oak kitchen table. The one I sat at as a child, in the old kitchen before our addition. I have many memories of my grandmother making and kneading her bread and yeasty rolls there, the only kitchen 'counter space' available then.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, with a cold wind.

All hands cozy, adjusting to Daylight Savings Time.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
wonderful memory
March 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cats love to climb. Two in her youth climbed up on top of the cabinet which is on the wall and then sometimes to my horror she would begin chasing her tail. Has she got older she fell a couple of times on either the ascent or descent but slowed the fall by clawing at the cabinet shelves. She rarely goes up these days. So my hear pitter patters when you describe what your two do.
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise