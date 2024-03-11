Window Walker

Raven was practicing tightrope walking I think before she feel off the 'Circus Wagon' and ended up in our arms. This half moon window is about 10ft above off the floor, over three windows facing the patio. The cats have a cat tree giving them access to the windowsill. On the other side is a step for them to hop up onto the loft. She races across with abandon, no circus net below, but there is a good sized aloe plant on our old round oak kitchen table. That plant acted as a cushion during her only fall so far. It's my grandparents' old round oak kitchen table. The one I sat at as a child, in the old kitchen before our addition. I have many memories of my grandmother making and kneading her bread and yeasty rolls there, the only kitchen 'counter space' available then.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, with a cold wind.



All hands cozy, adjusting to Daylight Savings Time.